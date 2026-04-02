Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Revealed: Fuel stocks to last 16 days only

By Esther Nyambura | Apr. 2, 2026
Kenya's fuel stocks enough to last 16 days only as shortages hit. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s petrol reserves can only last 16 days.

A report by the Ministry of Energy, seen by The Standard, shows that as of Monday, March 30, the country had 138,623 metric tonnes of petrol in stock.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Fuel Stock Global Fuel Crisis Fuel Shortage US-Israel-Iran War
.

Latest Stories

Inside William Ruto's war on oil cartels
Inside William Ruto's war on oil cartels
Rift Valley
By George Sayagie and Peter Kipkemoi
14 mins ago
The god of weapons that has aided genocides in Africa and other conflicts
National
By Wellingtone Nyongesa and Stephen Bandera
14 mins ago
Exploring memory, emotion through smell: Joy Mala's olfactory art
Arts & Culture
By Anjellah Owino
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

The god of weapons that has aided genocides in Africa and other conflicts
By Wellingtone Nyongesa and Stephen Bandera 14 mins ago
The god of weapons that has aided genocides in Africa and other conflicts
Inside William Ruto's war on oil cartels
By George Sayagie and Peter Kipkemoi 14 mins ago
Inside William Ruto's war on oil cartels
The world is suffering from a dearth of serious leadership
By Mulang'o Baraza 6 hrs ago
The world is suffering from a dearth of serious leadership
Gachagua points finger at Ruto in fuel scandal
By Irene Githinji 6 hrs ago
Gachagua points finger at Ruto in fuel scandal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved