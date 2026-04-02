Revealed: Fuel stocks to last 16 days only

Kenya’s petrol reserves can only last 16 days.
A report by the Ministry of Energy, seen by The Standard, shows that as of Monday, March 30, the country had 138,623 metric tonnes of petrol in stock.
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