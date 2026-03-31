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Data Protection Commission launches probe into Ray-Ban Meta glasses

By Mate Tongola | Mar. 31, 2026
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The Russian national faced backlash for secretly recording women's private encounter in different parts including Kenya.

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) has launched investigations into privacy concerns surrounding the use of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, following mounting pressure from civil society and the public.

In a formal response dated March 31, 2026, the ODPC said it had initiated investigations into the processing of personally identifiable information linked to the wearable devices, particularly in relation to the training of Meta’s artificial intelligence systems.

“ODPC confirms that it has already commenced investigations into the privacy concerns raised in relation to the Ray-Ban Meta glasses,” the statement read, adding that findings will be made public upon conclusion of the probe.

The investigation follows a petition filed on March 6 by The Oversight Lab, which urged the regulator to examine the glasses’ potential for mass surveillance and their alleged use in non-consensual recording of images and videos. 

The petition also raised concerns over the possible unlawful use of Kenyan data to train Meta AI systems.

More than 150 organisations and individuals have since backed the call for investigations, signing a letter urging the ODPC to address human rights concerns linked to the devices and ensure accountability.

Kenya now joins other jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, where regulators have initiated similar scrutiny. 

Meta is also facing legal challenges in the United States over related privacy issues.

Early February, a man of Russian origin, only identified as Yaytseslav was trending on various social media platforms following revelations that he had been secretly recording private encounters with multiple women across Africa, including Kenya.

The Russian national would casually meet women on the streets and malls before luring them for sex and later sharing the videos on his social media pages.

 

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