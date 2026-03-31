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Sakaja ends police hunt with suprise Parliament appearance

By Denis Omondi | Mar. 31, 2026
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Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja arrives at Parliament Buildings on March 31, 2026. [Screengrab]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja emerged from hiding early Tuesday, ending hours of a police manhunt after a failed attempt to arrest him the previous day over his refusal to honour summons by the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC).

Sakaja drove himself to Parliament Buildings in a black Mercedes sedan shortly before noon, accompanied by aides who carried documents as the county boss prepared to respond to audit queries for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The first-term governor had snubbed five previous requests to appear before the committee, prompting the Moses Kajwang'-led panel to seek the intervention of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

Last week, the committee fined Sakaja Sh500,000 over the conduct it said amounts to contempt of Parliament.

On Monday, officers led by Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohammud camped at Sakaja's City Hall office to execute the directive but left empty-handed after the governor evaded them.

In a statement following the dramatic events, Sakaja objected to what he called a "show of force" by armed officers, saying the attempted arrest was unnecessary.

He also defended his decision to stay away from the committee, citing a position adopted by governors through the Council of Governors (CoG) to boycott CPAC appearances until allegations of extortion and intimidation involving four members of the oversight body are addressed.

"Today alone, 29 governors were summoned before the County Public Accounts Committee. Only two appeared, and they declined to address substantive matters in line with the CoG's position until the underlying issues between the Council and Senate leadership are resolved," Sakaja said.

Separately, police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga revealed that officers had also obtained an arrest warrant for Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit, who is similarly wanted for ignoring CPAC summons.

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