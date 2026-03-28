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Fractured ODM: Defining moment for Orange as factions maintain hardline stance

By Irene Githinji | Mar. 28, 2026
ODM leaders during the ODM Special Delegates Convention at Jamhuri Grounds, Nairobi on March 27,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Yesterday marked a re-defining moment and, for some, the beginning of the end for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The only common factor in the two parallel ODM functions, held in Nairobi, was the many times that the late Party Leader Raila Odinga’s name was mentioned, in addition to heavy exchange of words.

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