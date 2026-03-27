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'Find another SG, you don't deserve me,' Sifuna to Linda Ground faction

By Mike Kihaki | Mar. 27, 2026
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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during ODM Linda Mwananchi forum at Ufungamano House on March 27, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has ruled out serving as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General under Oburu Oginga, if he takes over party leadership.

Instead, Sifuna said serving as Secretary-General under Raila Odinga was the  greatest honor of his political career and dismissed the idea of working under Oburu.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve Raila Odinga,” he said. “You mean I can be the SG under Raila for eight years and then become the SG of mediocrity? Oburu should look for another SG. You don’t deserve me,” said Sifuna.

Speaking at a Linda Mwananchi delegates’ meeting at Ufungamano House, Sifuna said his faction is ready to face a rival group in a contest for control of the party.

He insisted that any leadership changes must follow the party constitution and be decided by delegates.

The meeting comes amid growing divisions within ODM following Raila Odinga’s death last year. Rival factions, including the Linda Mwananchi group and the Linda Ground faction have since emerged, each laying claim to ODM’s future.

Sifuna said he is ready to take on any role given to him by party supporters and Kenyans.

“I have heard what you have put across and count on me. I am not a coward…Any assignment you bestow on me  on behalf of Kenyans, I am ready to take it,” he said.

The embattled Sec-Gen further noted that leadership positions are granted by the people and should not be treated as permanent.

“All leadership positions in this country are given by the people. Nobody should sit somewhere imagining that because I hold an elective position I will die if I am removed from it,” he said.

Still, Sifuna said any attempt to replace him or other leaders must follow the party’s constitutional structures, particularly through a National Delegates Conference (NDC).

“Sifuna was not born to be the ODM Secretary General forever. It is not a must that I be the SG. We have many vibrant members who can take the mantle, but if you want to replace me follow the party constitution. Call for the NDC where all eligible delegates can battle it out,” he said.

 “Bring your candidates and we will face you at the ballot. We will also present our team.”

ODM Linda Mwananchi Siaya Governor James Orengo during a forum at Ufungamano House on March 27, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

He accused rivals of trying to “auction” the party to President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) through backdoor deals, and said his faction will not recognize resolutions from a rival convention.

Sifuna also declared the rival faction’s convention at Jamhuri illegal and urged delegates to defend the party’s democratic processes through a transparent national conference.

“We have decided we will hold on to the ethics that Raila left us with. The task ahead of us is enormous, but none of us is weak and we are ready to liberate this country,” he said.

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Related Topics

ODM Linda Mwananchi Team ODM SG Edwin Sifuna Linda Ground Faction ODM Wrangles
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