What Winnie Odinga said at ODM delegates convention

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member Winnie Odinga. [David Gichuru, Standard]

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member Winnie Odinga has called for reforms in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), saying the party must return to its founding values.

Speaking on Friday, March 27, 2026, Winnie, also the daughter of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga said ODM should become more inclusive and responsive to its members.