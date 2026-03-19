×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Floods leave dozens of families homeless in Trans Nzoia

By Martin Ndiema | Mar. 19, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Floods have displaced over 30 families from their homes in Namanja area of Trans Nzoia County following heavy rains. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]

Flooding triggered by overnight heavy rains has displaced more than 30 families in Namanjala village, Trans Nzoia County.

The floods disrupted learning for more than 100 students, who were unable to attend school.

Residents said rising water levels quickly submerged homes, destroyed property, and cut off key access roads, hampering movement and emergency response.

Farms were also damaged, raising concerns about possible food shortages in the coming weeks.

Contaminated water sources have increased the risk of disease, with wells polluted by sewage.

“We woke up to water flowing into our houses. Everything was destroyed within a short time. Electricity lines have fallen, and our wells are now filled with dirty water mixed with sewage. We don’t have safe water to drink, and that is very dangerous for our families,” said Alfred Juma, a resident.

Another resident, Rose Kawa, warned of a potential disease outbreak.

“Children are already getting sick because of the conditions. If nothing is done urgently, we fear diseases like cholera could spread very fast,” she said.

Displaced families are now appealing for urgent humanitarian assistance, including food, clean water, medical supplies, and mosquito nets. They have called on the Kenya Red Cross and government agencies to intervene.

“We need immediate help. People have lost everything and are sleeping in cold and unsafe conditions,” Juma added.

Local leaders are also urging long-term solutions to recurring floods, including improved drainage, construction of embankments, and rehabilitation of dams such as Marinda, Aseka, and Kapsitwet.

They also called for the relocation of residents living in high-risk areas.

“We cannot continue responding to emergencies every rainy season. A permanent solution must be found to safeguard lives and livelihoods,” he added.

As floodwaters begin to recede, many families remain uncertain about recovery and are seeking sustained support to rebuild their lives.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Floods Families Displaced Trans Nzoia Flooding
.

Latest Stories

Former CS Raphael Tuju reported missing
Former CS Raphael Tuju reported missing
National
By Mate Tongola
16 mins ago
Makueni overnight heavy downpour leaves two dead
Eastern
By Stephen Nzioka
27 mins ago
15 Kenyans evacuated from Iran arrive home safely
National
By Mate Tongola
30 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Lowering the bar: Has Ruto discarded Executive decorum in bid to outdo Gachagua?
By Barrack Muluka 4 hrs ago
Lowering the bar: Has Ruto discarded Executive decorum in bid to outdo Gachagua?
How President Ruto is breaking records he would rather not
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
How President Ruto is breaking records he would rather not
Oburu faces test as party heads to explosive NDC
By Mary Imenza and Harold Odhiambo 4 hrs ago
Oburu faces test as party heads to explosive NDC
Why Ruto's Western bid is facing major hurdles
By Juliet Omelo 4 hrs ago
Why Ruto's Western bid is facing major hurdles
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved