Sh100 million kick: Rider sues governor Otuoma over alleged hit on groin

A screen grab of a video where Governor Paul Otuoma was captured kicking a man during a seed distribution exercise.

An alleged Busia Governor Paul Otuoma’s kick could be the most expensive run-in in the country if a case filed by the alleged victim, a boda boda rider, is allowed by the High Court.

Yusuf Suleiman Hamisi, 31, is seeking Sh100 million as compensation for allegedly being hit by the governor on his groin during a maize donation exercise on March 6, 2026.