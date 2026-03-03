Wandayi: Kenya has enough fuel stocks amid Middle East crisis

Audio By Vocalize

Energy and Petroleum CS Opiyo Wandayi. [File, Standard]

The government has assured Kenyans that it has enough petroleum products to shield the country from supply shocks amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 3, Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said that there is sufficient stock to cover domestic demand and regional obligations.

“In light of the escalating tensions in the Middle East region where our petroleum products supply is sourced, the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has reviewed the supply and stock situation and wishes to advise that the country has sufficient stocks to cover both the country and the region,” said Wandayi.

According to him, imports were scheduled for delivery up to the end of April 2026, adding that for now, supply remains secure.

“We are closely monitoring the fluid situation as it evolves whilst engaging with our government-to-government suppliers for contingency planning,” the CS said.

His remarks come amid an increase in oil prices after the Strait of Hormuz was effectively shut, and several ships were attacked. Major shipping firms also suspended operations along the route.

Kenya, like many other nations, relies on imported refined petroleum products and remains exposed to global shocks.

According to analysts, if the blockade continues, oil-importing nations could face pressure regardless of reserve levels, as Iran may seek to keep crude prices high to pressure the United States as geopolitical tensions rise.

However, Wandayi says forward contracting and planning have strengthened the country’s position, and there is no need for alarm.

“We wish to assure the public and all stakeholders that the ministry remains alert and shall continue taking necessary actions to ensure there is uninterrupted supply,” he noted.