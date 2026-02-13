EACC probes Sh5M Vihiga Speaker housewarming party

Vihiga County governor Wilberforce Ottichilo. [File, Standard]

A lavish housewarming party at the Vihiga County Speaker’s residence in 2023 has placed top officials in trouble after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) commenced investigations into the alleged misuse of Sh5 million of public funds.

The anti-graft agency's intervention comes barely two weeks after Vihiga governor Wilberforce Ottichilo appeared before the Senate Public Accounts Committee to answer queries over the controversial expenditure, which has sparked public outrage across the country.