Ruto won't perform even if handed a second term, opposition says

Former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Opposition leaders have cast doubts on whether President William Ruto will keep promises made on the 2022 campaign trail and during the first term of his rule and called on Kenyans to reject his 2027 re-election bid.

Speaking during a church service in Nyandarua on Sunday, February 8, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i insisted that their coalition of opposition parties offers the best alternative to the Ruto administration.

He warned that a second term for the incumbent would delay plans to resolve challenges in major sectors such as health and education.

“Why should we add more time to them?” Matiang’i posed.

“That would mean time spent away from school for children, more Social Health Authority (SHA) inconveniences, and more opportunities for the well-connected individuals,” he added.

According to him, a victory for the opposition at the ballot in August next year will see a return of Uhuru Kenyatta-era policies, including the Linda Mama programme, while unpopular policies that are currently under implementation will be discontinued.

Their agenda involves a transfer of teachers and police officers from the SHA health insurance programme to a comprehensive medical cover, which will happen alongside reforms that Matiang’i said would stabilise the sectors facing turbulence.

“Up to Sh17 billion goes to the insurance cover for teachers. However, the contract for this is controlled by two highly placed people in the national government, as teachers suffer while seeking health services,” he alleged.

Further, the leaders questioned the effectiveness of the government's intervention in stopping unscrupulous foreign job agents from selling unsuspecting Kenyans into slavery abroad, and some recruited others to fight for foreign armies without military training.

Former Attorney General Justin Muturi warned that the lack of clear communication from the government left many Kenyans vulnerable to recruitment into the Russian army currently fighting against Ukraine.

At least three Kenyans died on the frontlines.

“For how long will parents continue suffering? You cannot continue donating Kenyans like commodities,” said Muturi.

The government has rolled out the ‘Kazi Majuu’ labour export programme, which connects Kenyans to foreign job opportunities as the state targets billions in remittances.

Also present at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Njambini Parish, was Democracy for the Citizens (DCP) party leader Rigathi Gachagua, who addressed rallies in Njambini and Kinamba, Naivasha.