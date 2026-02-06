×
The Standard

Ruto names ex-Fafi MP Bare, redeploys Warui in new envoy shake-up

By Fred Kagonye | Feb. 6, 2026
Caption

President William Ruto has named new envoys to missions aboard in fresh changes in his administration’s Foreign Service.

"The president has instituted further changes within the nation’s Foreign Service, whose diplomatic footprint now extends to seventy-two countries/territories," said a statement by Chief of Staff Felix Koskei.

Frank Ole Kibelekenya has been nominated as the ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark.

Former Fafi MP Elias Bare has been nominated as a deputy ambassador to Somalia while Hussein Nur has been nominated in the same capacity to serve in Tanzania.

Joseph Warui had been redeployed from London to Moscow.

He served as the Kenya’s deputy head of mission in the United Kingdom.

Their names have been forwarded to parliament for vetting and approval.

“His Excellency the president has transmitted the nomination of the full Ambassador to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament.”

Kibelekenya once served as the Nakuru County Land Management Board as a secretary.

Warui is a lawyer and is a pastor who founded House of Divine Solution International Ministry.

Bare who also a businessman and served as Fafi MP in the 11th parliament.

.

.

.

