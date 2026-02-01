Muheria criticizes government over mess in education sector

Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops Vice Chairman Anthony Muheria addresses a press briefing in Nairobi on November 13, 2025. [File, Standard]

Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Antony Muheria has criticised the government over the challenges facing Grade 10 learners who reported to school but are yet to begin learning.

Archbishop Muheria said that President William Ruto’s directive to head teachers to admit students without school fees and uniforms is putting school administrators in a difficult position, as they cannot provide food and other essentials without the required resources.

“I wish the government had planned ahead on Curriculum Based Education (CBE). Now there are no textbooks, there is no syllabus, and all along we have been told that all preparations have been done. Teachers are not even aware of what to teach Grade 10 learners. Education has now been turned into politics, with critical decisions being made at political campaigns,” he said.

He noted that major decisions in the education sector are not made at the ministry level, where there are experts with the knowledge and experience on the best way to implement education policies, but rather at political meetings.

The archbishop warned that the confusion in the education sector might affect Grade 12 learners (previously Form Four), saying that the curriculum could hinder learners who want to pursue higher education in other countries, including South Africa.

Speaking at Nyeri Catholic Cathedral after Sunday Mass, Muheria also condemned attacks on churches following the chaos at ACK Witima in Othaya, where former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had attended a service last week.

“The place of worship is holy, and nobody should use it for selfish gain, whether political or otherwise. Churches are holy and should be respected,” he added.