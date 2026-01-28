Opposition issues demands to IEBC, threatens mass action if not addressed

Opposition principles Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Rigathi Gachagua,Fred Matiangi and Eugene Wamalwa during an engagement with IEBC chairman Erastus Ethekon at Anniversary tower offices in Nairobi on January 28 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The United Opposition stormed into the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices to present a list of demands they want fulfilled before the 2027 General Elections.

The group also threatened to lead mass action against the commission should it fail to address their concerns for a free, fair and verifiable election.

Key among their concerns, according the opposition leaders, was the violence witnessed in the recent by-elections that, they said, continue to erode public trust in the commission, thereby casting doubt on its preparedness to deliver credible elections.

"We have asked them in the coming by-elections to address the issues of hooliganism and security witnessed in the last by-elections. This will enable us to confirm that we have good faith in them," said former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

He spoke at Anniversary Tower alongside his counterparts, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa (DAP-K), Martha Karua (People's Liberation Party) and Jubilee Deputy Party leader Fred Matiang'i.

"But we will be able to see whether there is considerable good faith in the upcoming by-elections. And if that happens, then we will continue engaging," reiterated Gachagua after holding an hour boardroom meeting with IEBC commissioners.

Gachagua warned that the opposition is ready to mobilise their supporters and go to the streets should the IEBC show laxity in addressing their grievances.

"There is an option of mass option. We hope we will not get to that. We have told the commissioners on behalf of the people of Kenya that the next general election is very important," he said.

At the center of the inquiry, they said, also included concerns on the procurement of technology they used in the by-elections and are planning to deploy in the 2027 general elections.

While holding their dissatisfaction with the process of recruiting the commissioners, Kalonzo noted that "we are very unhappy with the procurement process of the Kiems kits.

The document seen by The Standard demanded, among other issues, disclosure of the commission's governance, procurement, technology use, and preparations for the last year by-elections.

The request, they said, seeks to establish whether the Commission and its management have consistently acted in compliance with the Constitution, the law, and best practices in electoral justice.

"If any violations of the Constitution, laws, policies, or administrative procedures have been identified, please provide details of corrective measures taken. accountability actions pursued, and sanctions imposed on responsible individuals," the document read in part.

At the same time, they inquired about the minutes and records of all Commission plenary sessions, committee meetings, management meetings, and procurement committee decisions from the Commissioners’ swearing-in date and from January 2022 to the present.

The request further seeks documentation of any due diligence conducted to verify that senior management, including the Secretary, complied with constitutional and legal requirements before and after assuming office as well as disclose corrective measures, accountability actions, and sanctions imposed, or alternatively explain why such due diligence was not undertaken.

Special focus is given to Smartmatic and any other technology service providers, including evaluations of their competency and suitability, audits, technical assessments, and the Commission’s position on their performance in past elections.

"We have demanded that we must have a roadmap, an election timetable, that will be open and transparent and that will be able to engage the opposition quarterly to address the issues," said Musyoka

Requests for provisions of evidence of measures taken to strengthen electoral integrity and ensure that future elections, including the upcoming by-elections, are conducted freely, fairly, and in full compliance with the law, were also made.

They also demanded records of all communications between the Commission and state or non-state actors, including Parliament and the Office of the Auditor General, underscoring broader concerns about transparency, accountability, and public trust in electoral administration.

"We have agreed that we will set up a technical team on behalf of the United Opposition. (And they will also appoint a technical team so that they can go through all those issues that we raised," said Matiang'i.