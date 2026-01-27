Wetang'ula warns 56 per cent of MPs may lose 2027 election

Speaker Moses Wetangula and Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa during the three day legislative retreat for the national assembly at Lake Naivasha resort. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Over 50 per cent of the current members of parliament do not stand a chance of being re-elected, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has predicted.

Addressing the lawmakers during the opening of the three-day workshop in Naivasha on Tuesday, Wetang'ula, who did not share the reason for his prediction, told them to invest in the pension scheme.

He said the upcoming general election would be tough and tricky, citing the rising political temperatures.

“As we discuss the next elections, there is a probability that over 56 per cent of members won’t come back and hence the need to invest in a pension scheme for life after,” he said.

The public perception of the current parliament is generally low, characterized by a feeling that the institution prioritizes political survival and personal interests over effective legislation and accountability.

It has received a poor public rating for governance and policy.

Critics have accused parliament of merely falling short, betraying the public trust, and sabotaging the emergence of the true Republic.

The Speaker, however, challenged members to deliver and called on various committees to desist from summoning executives at the same time, as this was raising unnecessary tension and bringing confusion in parliament.

“We have had complaints from CS's and PS’s over harassment and double summons by different committees, and we should resolve this amicably,” he told the legislators present.

Wetangula used the forum to seek support for the Pension bill and the medical scheme, noting that if enacted into law, it would support current and former MPs.

“As we head for the last session, ion we are grateful for a good working relationship with the judiciary and other arms of the government, ent unlike in the past when we had a strained relationship,” he said.

The deputy minority leader, Ader Robert Mbui, called on MPs to raise their game, particularly during the planned privatisation of various public assets like KPC and Safaricom.

Mbui said that the privatisation process must be transparent and accountable at a time when the country was faced with a rise in graft issues and accountability challenges.

He revisited the Grade 10 transition, noting that the exercise was facing tens of challenges with parents lacking fees, and schools facing an acute shortage of teaching staff and materials.

“Currently, the country is facing various challenges, including health, harsh economic times and financing of IEBC elections, and this house should address this before we head to the next general elections,” he said.

The Leader of Majority, Kimani Ichung’wa, defended the planned privatisation of public assets, noting that parliament had a role to play in making sure that there was public participation and the exercise was transparent.

He said that funds raised from the exercise would go to development projects and not to repayment of debts or resettling current expenditure, as alleged in some quarters.

“The last session parliament did well by tabling 49 bills of which 23 were concluded, and as we head to the next phase, we are calling on Chairmen of various committees to keep their timelines mainly on required statements,” he said.

Others who spoke were Gilgil MP Martha Wangari, who called for further engagement on the Data bill as the country headed to elections, where misinformation and disinformation would be the order of the day.

“We are headed to the next general elections, and we need to tame the issue of misinformation, which is the order of the day during campaigns, and this can be addressed through the Data Act,” she said.