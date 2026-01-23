Ruto nominates Mama Ida Odinga as Kenya's UNEP ambassador

Dr. Ida Odinga addressing during the State Funeral Service of her husband late Former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga at the Nyayo National Stadium on October 17, 2025. Raila passed on in India while on a treatment. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

President William Ruto on Friday, January 23, nominated Mama Ida Odinga as Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

“His Excellency the President has caused the nomination of Canon Dr Ida Betty Odinga for appointment as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kenya to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP),” read a presidential nomination signed by Head of Public Service Felix Kosgei.

If approved by Parliament, Odinga will represent Kenya at the UN body responsible for coordinating the global environmental agenda and supporting countries in addressing climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, and sustainable development.

As Permanent Representative, her role will include voicing Kenya’s environmental issues, engaging in negotiations on global environmental policies, mobilising international support and partnerships, and safeguarding the country’s interests in multilateral environmental decision-making.

According to the President, the appointment is expected to “amplify Kenya’s voice on environmental issues and further reinforce the country’s longstanding leadership in environmental diplomacy.”

Mama Ida Odinga is an educationist, civic leader, and a long-time advocate for social justice and gender equity.

Beyond public service, she leads several family enterprises, among them East African Spectre, a liquefied gas cylinder manufacturing company.

The nomination comes months after the passing of her husband, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and now awaits consideration and approval by Parliament, in line with the constitution.

If approved, Ida Betty Odinga will replace Ababu Namwamba, who was reassigned to Kampala.