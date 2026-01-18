×
The Standard

Who will not get old? Junet defends Oburu amid ODM leadership wrangles

By Mary Imenza | Jan. 18, 2026
ODM party leader Oburu Oginga and other party officials at Kakamega ODM county delegates meeting in Kakamega town, on January 18, 2026. [Benard Lusigi, Standard].

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has defended veteran ODM leader Dr Oburu Odinga against criticism over his age, saying leadership should be judged on experience and ideas rather than years.

Speaking at Mabole Grounds in Kakamega County during a tense ODM delegates’ meeting, Junet dismissed claims by the media who have questioned Dr Odinga’s continued leadership, terming the attacks disrespectful and misguided.

“Who will not get old?” Junet posed. “I have seen people fighting Dr Oburu, saying he is old. Age is not a crime. What matters is the wisdom and experience one brings to the party," he said.

Junet said ODM, like any serious political party, must value institutional memory and discipline, noting that the party had grown through the contributions of leaders who had sacrificed for democracy over the years.

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga and other party officials at Kakamega ODM county delegates meeting in Kakamega town, on January 18, 2026. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

He further reminded delegates that a political party is not a charitable organisation meant to distribute relief food, but a vehicle for seeking and exercising political power.

“A party is not an NGO. ODM exists to win elections and form government. That is why we must remain united and focused,” he said.

The legislator also pointed out that ODM and the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) are the only major parties in the country currently led by leaders with doctorate degrees, arguing that this reflects ideological depth and capacity to govern.

Junet’s remarks come amid visible divisions within ODM in Kakamega County, where rival factions have held parallel meetings, exposing deep cracks ahead of future party activities.

The Mabole meeting was attended by several ODM leaders and delegates, who called for unity and respect for party structures as the party prepares for upcoming political engagements.

ODM leaders urged members to resolve their differences internally and warned that public infighting could weaken the party’s standing both at the county and national levels.

.

.

.

The Standard
