This man Oburu: Is he leading ODM into a freefall?

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga. [File, Standard]

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga is trudging on with his pursuit of a political deal with President William Ruto, but beneath that mission lies a critical weakness that is threatening the future of the political behemoth that his late brother Raila Odinga built, as a cluster of profound weakness, indecisiveness and confusion befalls the Orange Party.

As the script unfolds, there are fears that the Oburu-led ODM is in steady decline despite the feeble attempts by the party leadership to rejuvenate grassroots support.