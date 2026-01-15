Epra announces changes in fuel prices in latest review

Petroleum prices remain unchanged in December EPRA review. [File, Standard]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has reduced fuel prices effective Wednesday, with petrol dropping Sh2 per litre while diesel and kerosene fall Sh1 each.

In Nairobi, petrol will retail at Sh182.52, diesel at Sh170.47 and kerosene at Sh153.78 per litre following the latest review cycle.

"In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for super petrol, diesel and kerosene decrease by Sh2 per litre, Sh1 per litre and Sh1 per litre respectively," Epra Director General Daniel Kiptoo said in a statement.

Mombasa residents will pay Sh179.24 for petrol, Sh167.19 for diesel and Sh150.49 for kerosene per litre.

In Eldoret, the prices stand at Sh182.38, Sh170.68 and Sh154.03, respectively.

Nakuru will see petrol retail at Sh181.56, diesel at Sh169.87 and kerosene at Sh153.21 per litre.

Kisumu prices match Eldoret at Sh182.37 for petrol, Sh170.68 for diesel and Sh154.03 for kerosene.

Mandera, the most expensive market, will have petrol at Sh204.70, diesel at Sh192.65 and kerosene at Sh175.96 per litre.

The regulator attributed the reduction to declining global prices.

The average landed cost of imported super petrol decreased 0.10 per cent from $592.84 per cubic meter in November 2024 to $592.24 per cubic meter in December 2024.

Diesel dropped 4.20 per cent from $654.24 per cubic meter to $626.75 per cubic meter while kerosene fell 8.92 per cent from $667.05 per cubic meter to $607.55 per cubic meter over the same period.

Kenya imports all its petroleum products in refined form.

Kiptoo noted the authority remains committed to observing fair competition and protecting consumer and investor interests.

"The purpose of the petroleum pricing regulations is to cap the retail prices of petroleum products which are already in the country so that importation and other prudently incurred costs are recovered while ensuring reasonable prices to consumers," he noted.