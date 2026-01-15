Leases, looting and a grounded fleet expose turbulence at KQ

Kenya Airways plane at JKIA in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

On clear mornings, a Kenya Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner can be seen surging over the Ngong Hills, tail emblazoned with the bold crimson colours of the national flag.

An enduring symbol of Kenyan machismo, KQ represents “The Pride of Africa” – the connection between East Africa’s largest economy and the world. Yet for nearly a decade, this symbol has been teetering on the edge; battered by chronic financial distress, strategic missteps, and, in recent years, persistent and mind-bending unreliability.