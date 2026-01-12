Joho faces backlash over Sh8 trillion Mrima Hill rare earth mining project

Mining Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho, during a past event at Msabaha grounds in Ganda ward, Malindi, Kilifi County, on January, 2, 2025. [File, Standard]
Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho is facing a major political test over the proposed Sh8 trillion mining project at Mrima Hill in Kwale County.
