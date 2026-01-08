×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Ruto slams Gachagua over national schools placement

By Stephen Rutto | Jan. 8, 2026

President William Ruto has told off his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua, over his remarks that national schools in the central region were not admitting local students.

Ruto described the remarks as desperate and told the impeached Deputy President to look for a serious agenda to sell to Kenyans.

The President and the opposition had resorted to dividing young Kenyans through the politicisation of education.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

According to Ruto, the Gachagua-led united opposition was using ethnic balkanization in what he described as a desperate push to rise to power.

“You want to divide children in schools. How desperate can people be? Let our children be. Let our children learn. Those children are Kenyans, regardless of where they come from, and the communities they come from, they are children of Kenya,” Ruto said in a response to the remarks made four days ago.

In a scathing attack against the Kenya Kwanza's management of grade 10 transition, Gachagua faulted the government over what he called a confused and unfair placement system to senior schools.

Gachagua, in his remarks, accused Ruto’s administration of humiliating children from the central region by not admitting them to senior national schools such as Mang’u and Alliance.

But Ruto said his administration managed the Competency-Based Education, leading to a seamless transition.

Ruto told the united opposition to stop dividing Kenyans along tribal lines and discuss agendas ahead of the 2027 general election.

“If a leader has no agenda, he will start selling tribalism. Those who have no plans are selling violence,” the President said during the disbursement of money to youth selected under the Nyota business start-up grants in Eldoret.

At the same time, he renewed his war against drug traffickers and illicit alcohol dealers, directing a crackdown against big traders engaging in the distribution of harmful substances.

Ruto warned that drugs and alcohol cartels will be arrested in a looming anti-narcotics police-led crackdown.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Grade 10 Placement President William Ruto Rigathi Gachagua Senior School Placement
.

Latest Stories

Morocco under huge pressure as hosts face Cup of Nations heat
Morocco under huge pressure as hosts face Cup of Nations heat
Sports
By AFP
15 mins ago
Raila Odinga's long-serving bodyguard Maurice Ogeta appointed to top Mombasa County job
Politics
By Gloria Bridget Ochwada
20 mins ago
EU anti-deforestation law delayed for second year
Environment & Climate
By Caroline Chebet
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

BBS Mall owners want Gachagua probed over Minnesota fraud links
By Nancy Gitonga 6 hrs ago
BBS Mall owners want Gachagua probed over Minnesota fraud links
How Sifuna ouster drive has lost steam
By Josphat Thiongó and Irene Githinji 8 hrs ago
How Sifuna ouster drive has lost steam
Betrayed in death: Inside ODM's rivalry, greed killing Raila Odinga's legacy
By Harold Odhiambo 8 hrs ago
Betrayed in death: Inside ODM's rivalry, greed killing Raila Odinga's legacy
Back to school: Grade 10 textbook printing to start after Sh5.64bn release
By Juliet Omelo 1 day ago
Back to school: Grade 10 textbook printing to start after Sh5.64bn release
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved