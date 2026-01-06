Oketch withdraws motion seeking to expel Sifuna from ODM

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch. [ File,Standard]

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch has withdrawn a motion seeking the de-whipping and expulsion of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna from the party.

In a letter on Tuesday, January 6, to ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga, Oketch, through his advocates Aguko, Osman and Company, said he had decided to pull back the motion filed on Sunday after consultations with party leader Oburu Oginga.

The decision follows Oginga's invocation of Article 16(1)(g) of the party constitution, which empowers him to facilitate amicable resolution of disputes through alternative mechanisms.

"Being cognizant of the breaches as outlined in our aforementioned letter and the offensive remarks made by Senator Edwin Sifuna, both against the party and its members, our client has, in consultation with the party leader and the relevant party organs, been persuaded to withdraw the motion letter dated 5th January 2026," the letter stated.

The lawyers noted their client's decision came with "utmost respect to the spirit of the founding party leader, the late Raila Odinga, who embraced dialogue even with his fiercest enemies as the most preferred method of dispute resolution."

Raila died of a heart attack in October 2025 in India at age 80.

The motion letter had accused Sifuna of gross misconduct, violating the ODM constitution and breaching the Political Parties Act by allegedly promoting rival political parties' interests while serving as secretary general.

Oketch alleged Sifuna disclosed confidential information about ODM's 2022 presidential campaign funding and publicly rejected the party's decision to support the broad-based government arrangement with President William Ruto.

The Migori senator wanted ODM to immediately suspend Sifuna from acting as secretary general, de-whip him from all parliamentary leadership positions and remove his name from the party membership register.

ODM Communications Director Philip Etale told the media on Monday that there was no plan to oust Sifuna.

The withdrawal comes amid growing tensions within ODM following Raila's death, which left a significant leadership vacuum within the opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi had warned Oketch that his complaint lacked a legal basis and could backfire, claiming he had previously advised him to withdraw the letter to protect his reputation.

Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga threatened a mass exodus of ODM supporters from the Luhya community if plans to oust Sifuna were carried out, describing any attempt to force him out as political games.