×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

I will be ODM's presidential candidate in 2027 if we go it alone, says Oburu

By Denis Omondi | Jan. 1, 2026
ODM Acting Party leader Oburu Oginga  addresses ODM delegates at his home in  Bondo, Siaya. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga has hinted at a possible presidential run in the 2027 elections, citing the party’s constitution, which designates the party leader as its automatic flag bearer if ODM contests the race alone.

He, however, said he could shelve those ambitions if the Party enters a pre-election pact that requires it to back a coalition partner’s candidate.

Oburu made the remarks in a New Year’s video message released by the party on Thursday, December 1, where he also addressed growing internal divisions.

“I’d like to clarify that our party already has a presidential candidate. Our party constitution says that it is the party leader. I am the party leader and thus the candidate if ODM decides to go it alone,” said Oburu.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He added, “Anyone hoping to run for president through ODM is misplaced. They should look for another party.”

ODM has sent mixed signals since joining a broad-based arrangement with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), fuelling public disagreements between leaders who support the cooperation and those who oppose it.

While Oburu leads the axis aligned with the Ruto administration, a group of mostly younger, outspoken leaders has openly challenged that position, warning that continued association with an unpopular government could weaken the party.

According to Oburu, such talks were premature, urging for patience from members until ODM adopts a position on the presidential race later in the year.

“Wantam or tutam is not yet our party policy. Before the end of 2026 we shall have known whether we are going it alone or entering a coalition with other parties, and which ones if any,” he stated.

He also criticised what he termed “daydreamers” within a faction linked to Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo, rejecting claims that ODM had been sold to a mysterious buyer.

“The party is not for sale,” adding that it would be far too expensive for any potential buyer.

Despite internal tensions, ODM intends to stick with President Ruto heading into the next election, even as opposition groups court the party for a possible alliance to unseat him.

On Tuesday, December 30, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the United Opposition would announce its presidential candidate before April, selecting from a pool of nominees put forward by its member parties.

At the same time, Oburu urged unity within ODM and called on leaders elected on the Party’s ticket to remain focused on advancing a citizen-centred agenda.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

2027 Elections Oburu Oginga ODM Wrangles Broadbased Government
.

Latest Stories

Innovation meets excellence: Zakarie Hashi bags Top Honour at Somali Hero Awards 2025
Innovation meets excellence: Zakarie Hashi bags Top Honour at Somali Hero Awards 2025
Diaspora
By Manuel Ntoyai
3 mins ago
Make dignity of poor people a priority in New Year
Opinion
By Kennedy Odede
21 mins ago
Council's move to qualify Chinese lawyer to practice in Kenya raises eyebrows
National
By Patrick Vidija
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kenyan jailed in US over terror plot akin to Sept 11
By Fred Kagonye and Kamau Muthoni 7 hrs ago
Kenyan jailed in US over terror plot akin to Sept 11
From money laundering to drugs, arms and human trafficking: How Kenya has become a crime hub
By Dennis Omondi 7 hrs ago
From money laundering to drugs, arms and human trafficking: How Kenya has become a crime hub
Chebukati died with many secrets, left properties without a will
By Kamau Muthoni 21 hrs ago
Chebukati died with many secrets, left properties without a will
Kwale man dies in guest room after night out with lover
By Willis Oketch 22 hrs ago
Kwale man dies in guest room after night out with lover
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved