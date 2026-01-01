Natembeya tells Mudavadi to stop referendum push, address cost of living

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya addresses a meeting on December 14, 2025. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has told Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, to stop lecturing Kenyans about a referendum and instead address the rising cost of living.

Speaking at Luuya Comprehensive School grounds in Kwanza Constituency, Natembeya said that Mudavadi lacks the moral authority to comment on the referendum, particularly given that the office he occupies is unconstitutional.

The governor claimed that the government’s priorities are not aligned with the needs of the people, citing the Competency Based Curriculum, the Social Health Authority, the high cost of living, and the affordable housing programme, as projects that have failed to ease economic hardship.

“Kenya does not need more political lectures. Kenyans want solutions. People are struggling with the cost of food, education, and healthcare," he said.

Natembeya urged voters to elect visionary leaders who are ready to deliver real economic transformation.

“We must elect the leaders we deserve, leaders who understand the pain of the mwananchi and are ready to act,” he said.

The governor’s remarks came days after Mudavadi hinted at the possibility of holding the 2027 General Election alongside a constitutional referendum.

The Prime CS argued that unresolved constitutional issues could be packaged into referendum questions and subjected to a vote.

“Some of these issues, such as those raised in the NADCO report, have dragged on for too long. Why can’t we take them to the IEBC, craft one or two questions, and allow Kenyans to decide through a referendum?” Mudavadi posed.

He maintained that combining a referendum with the General Election would save time and public funds while boosting voter turnout.

Meanwhile, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has reiterated that the united opposition would remain intact as it charts its 2027 strategy.

“We may hunt separately, but we will die together,” Onyonka said, noting that numbers and regional balance would guide the choice of a presidential candidate.

Former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati said western Kenya leaders had rallied behind Natembeya, and urged unity ahead of 2027.

Bungoma governor aspirant Zachariah Barasa called on residents to back Natembeya for the presidency.

However, Trans Nzoia County Assembly Deputy Speaker Obed Mahanga urged the governor to consider serving a second term.

“Our people still need him here. There must be wider consultation,” Mahanga said.