Three killed, four injured in early morning crash on KerichoNakuru Highway

The wreckage of a Toyota Probox that was involved in a head-on collision with a trailer near Kedowa Trading Centre along the Kericho–Nakuru Highway, killing three occupants on the spot and leaving four others injured in a dawn road accident on Christmas Day. [Courtesy]

Three people died on the spot while four others sustained serious injuries following a fatal road accident involving a Toyota Probox and a trailer near Kedowa Trading Centre along the Kericho–Nakuru Highway.

Kericho County Police Commander James Ngetich said the accident occurred at around 3 a.m. on Thursday and is suspected to have been caused by drunk driving.

According to police, the Probox, which was carrying the deceased and the survivors, collided head-on with an oncoming trailer. Preliminary investigations indicate that both the driver and passengers of the Probox appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the crash.

“The driver of the trailer reported to police that he saw the Probox swaying from side to side before it veered into his lane and rammed into the lorry,” Ngetich said.

The trailer was travelling towards Kericho town, while the Probox was heading towards Londiani.

Police further revealed that the victims were allegedly in search of additional alcohol after security agencies ordered bar owners in Kericho County to close their premises at stipulated hours.

The four survivors were initially rushed to Londiani Sub-County Hospital but were later transferred to Kericho County Referral Hospital due to a shortage of medical personnel.

Ngetich said investigations have been launched to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.

“We urge motorists and all road users to strictly observe traffic rules and regulations, especially during this festive season. Drivers, in particular, should avoid drunk driving,” he cautioned.

Meanwhile, the county police commander said officers also intercepted a saloon car along the same highway and arrested two suspects linked to a series of highway robberies in the area.

“The suspects were found in possession of knives and other weapons believed to have been used in committing the crimes. Several mobile phones and other items suspected to be stolen were also recovered,” Ngetich said.

He added: “We have intensified patrols along the Kericho–Nakuru Highway to enhance road safety and curb criminal activities during the holiday period.”