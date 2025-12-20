How Anne Waiguru's new move complicates Riggy G's Mt Kenya arithmetic

Governor Anne Waiguru addressing residents of Baragwi after opening Kiandai dispensary. [File, Standard]

Governor Anne Waiguru’s speech during Jamhuri Day celebrations in Kirinyaga has stirred a political storm and thrown a wrench into the Opposition’s strategy in Mt Kenya.

The message was: “As the people of Mt Kenya, we want to stay in Government. I have listened to the people, and I believe we will benefit more from inside. I urge those who had ditched the government for the opposition to come back.” She further articulated her plans to make Kirinyaga the epicentre of Mt Kenya politics and snatch the vote-rich region from impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.