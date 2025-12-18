×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Twin court hurdles against President's ambition to make Kenya first world

By Kamau Muthoni | Dec. 18, 2025
Dr Magare Gikenyi, A consultant General and Trauma Surgeon in Nakuru County at Nakuru City on November 15, 2022. [FILE,Standard.

President William Ruto may not have his Singapore plans go the easy way after a twin challenge to the decision to set up Sh5 trillion infrastructure and sovereign funds was filed in court on Wednesday.

On one hand, Nakuru-based surgeon Gikenyi Magare, United Kingdom–based human rights defender Eliud Karanja Matindi, Philemon Nyakundi and Dishon Keroti filed a case against the Attorney General, the Treasury Cabinet Secretary, the Senate, the National Assembly and the Controller of Budget, arguing that the two funds were illegal and unnecessary.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President William Ruto Singapore Dream Ruto Singapore Dream Kenya Vs Singapore
.

Latest Stories

Thousands in dire need of food aid in Kilifi
Thousands in dire need of food aid in Kilifi
Coast
By Nehemiah Okwembah
17 mins ago
Modesty on the runway: Meet Kenya's trailblazing hijab model
Achieving Woman
By Ronald Kipruto
30 mins ago
Twin court hurdles against President's ambition to make Kenya first world
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Twin court hurdles against President's ambition to make Kenya first world
By Kamau Muthoni 33 mins ago
Twin court hurdles against President's ambition to make Kenya first world
Nairobi, Kiambu building plan approvals revenue drops on low construction activity
By James Wanzala 3 hrs ago
Nairobi, Kiambu building plan approvals revenue drops on low construction activity
Fresh clues after CCTV, autopsy reveal deadly crash killed Jirongo
By Standard Team 4 hrs ago
Fresh clues after CCTV, autopsy reveal deadly crash killed Jirongo
Trump tightens US entry ban on 12 African states
By Macharia Kamau and Esther Nyambura 4 hrs ago
Trump tightens US entry ban on 12 African states
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved