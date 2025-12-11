Why Sonko's political comeback sparks curiosity ahead of 2027

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in his private Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Gideon Kioko Mbuvi, popularly known as ‘Mike Sonko’, is plotting a comeback in the political scene following the registration of the National Economic Development Party (NEDP), of which he is going to serve as the Party Leader.

Sonko has been in the political cold after being impeached in December 2020 in what has now been termed a political witch-hunt, with Senators admitting last week that his was among those impeachments that did not meet the threshold but were pushed through for political reasons.