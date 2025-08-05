Siaya DG William Oduol breaks silence, pledges loyalty to Orengo

Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol during a press briefing in Lavington. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol has broken his silence over leadership wrangles rocking the county.

On Tuesday, he pledged unwavering loyalty to Governor James Orengo while calling for reconciliation and constitutional order.

Speaking against the backdrop of the governor’s temporary absence from office, Oduol delivered a measured yet firm statement aimed at dispelling speculation over the power dynamics within the county's top leadership.

Quoting Article 179 of the Constitution, the Oduol reaffirmed his role as the governor’s principal assistant, emphasising that his mandate remains complementary, not parallel, to that of his boss.

“My allegiance to His Excellency is resolute and unwavering. I stand ready, as always, to receive and faithfully execute his instructions, per the law and in the best interest of the people of Siaya,” said Oduol.

While acknowledging differences with the governor, Oduol struck a conciliatory tone, extending “a hand of reconciliation” and urging unity in leadership for the sake of the people. “Leadership is not about personal ambition or rivalry; it is, and must always be, about selfless service,” he said.

Oduol also said he won't resign despite mounting pressure from the public. “I will only step down if the governor dissolves the county executive but resignation is not part of my plan,” he said.

His statement comes amid growing public concern over friction within the Siaya County Executive, with political observers pointing to a widening rift that could potentially stall service delivery.

In a veiled response to recent actions by the County Assembly, he also moved to clarify the institutional boundaries between the Executive and the Legislature. Oduol underscored that the Assembly’s role is legislative and oversight-based—not administrative.

“The County Assembly is not an extension of the Executive,” he said. “I call upon all leaders and institutions, specifically the Speaker of Siaya County George Okode, to respect the separation of powers.”

Oduol also issued a stern warning against any attempts to usurp constitutional authority, which criminalises any move to establish government outside the legal framework.

“We all have a solemn duty to uphold and defend the Constitution—not just in word, but in action,” he said.

In charting a way forward, the DG proposed a multi-pronged approach that includes consultative engagement with Governor Orengo upon his return, operational alignment with lawful directives, structured dialogue with the County Assembly, and a continued focus on service delivery.

“Let us rise above division, suspicion, and institutional tension. Let us recommit ourselves to the promise of devolution,” he urged.

Oduol further condemned the ongoing speculations that the governor had been poisoned affirming that no such thing happened. “The governor is just sick and from information reaching me he is under treatment, the poisoning speculations are mean and malicious,” he noted.

Observers now watch with bated breath to see whether Oduol’s overture will ease the political gridlock within the Siaya County leadership.