Mombasa TikToker 'Hon. Mosquito' arrested over seditious video

Mombasa based TikToker Shedrack Omondi Okindo alias Hon. Mosquito. [Courtesy]

A Mombasa based TikToker was arrested by police on Tuesday morning over a post on his social media, which they claimed is seditious.

Shedrack Omondi Okindo alias Hon. Mosquito was apprehended by detectives over a video posted on August 1, 2025, defending ex-security agents Patrick Osoi, Hiram Kimathi and Jackson Kihara.

He was moved to Nairobi where he was booked at the Gigiri Police Station and later taken to the Kahawa Law Court.

In court, police, through State Prosecutors Harrison Kiarie, Kennedy Amwayi and Fatuma Mohamud sought to have Okindo held for 14 days as they probe his posts.

They are investigating him for preparation to commit a felony, wearing an unauthorised uniform and offences relating to terrorism.

“During the time of the said recording, the respondent herein was fully dressed in tactical jungle green uniform probably indicating a paramilitary revolution,” said the investigating officer Milton Ligare. A subsequent search of his residence revealed the following: two pairs of tactical combat fatigues, a notebook with the writings.[Courtesy]

The police constable wants Okindo held since he may interfere with witnesses or tamper with evidence.

Kahawa Law Court Magistrates Richard Koech and Gideon Kiage are not on duty.

Okindo appeared before visiting Magistrate Meresia Opondo from the Kiambu Law Court.

His lawyers made an application to have Ligare cross-examined on his supporting affidavit.

Magistrate Opondo noted that her instructions were limited and directed that the application be made before the trial court tomorrow when the hearing will take place.

The TikToker was picked up by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives from Miritini.

“The inflammatory clip, which contained threats of violence and incitement against public order, quickly went viral, triggering public concern and swift action from security agencies,” posted DCI on X.

DCI said that in Okindo's house they found two pairs of tactical combat fatigues, three mobile phones, assorted documents linked to the Justice Direction Party, among other items.

They also found a notebook with the writings, "We are going to apply guerrilla resistance tactics – Justice to all freedom heroes.

His arrest and appearance in court came a day after the arraignment of police officer Hiram Kimathi at the Kahawa Law Court.

Kimathi spent the weekend in police custody after he was arrested at his house in Kambakia, Meru County, on August 1.

Prosecutors Kiarie, Amwayi and Mohamud in the application by police want Kimathi held for 14 days as Police probe his association to the Fighting Brutality and Impunity (FBI) movement.

According to police, FBI is an anti-government movement.

Kimathi’s case, however, did not proceed since Magistrate Opondo could not preside over the matter.

Kimathi was arrested over his association and creation of a group alongside fellow security agents Patrick Osoi (ex-KDF) and Jackson Kuria (ex-Prison warden).

The three men formed FBI, a movement they said is aimed at investigating extrajudicial killings and other ill ailing Kenya.

According to police, Osoi, Shakur and Kimathi were seeking to recruit retired and serving security agents to FBI to fight illegal orders.

It is not clear whether Kimathi has since been fired from the National Police Service after he declined to honour a transfer to Turkana County following his criticism of Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen’s order to shoot protestors.

Kuria was fired by Kenya Prisons, while Osoi, apart from serving with the Kenya Defence Forces, is a US Army Veteran and claims to have worked for Kenya’s spy agency, NIS.

Osoi was arrested on the night of July 29 and was held at the Muthaiga Police Station, where police intended to charge him with preparation to commit a felony.

This was after he posted a photo of himself holding a firearm, with police claiming that he intended to use it to

Kuria was arrested on July 30 at the Kahawa Law Courts when he appeared in solidarity with Osoi.

Kimathi’s case will be mentioned today, while Osoi and Kuria will know whether they will be freed on bail tomorrow when Magistrate Kiage will rule on the application.