×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

CHAN 2024 roars to life in Tanzania's 'grand' opening

By Esther Nyambura | Aug. 2, 2025
Hundreds of people flood Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania during the much-anticipated opening ceremony of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN). [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Hundreds of football fans have thronged the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, filling the air with excitement, songs, and the flutter of national flags as the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) officially kicks off in Tanzania.

The mood is electric as supporters from across the region gather to witness the start of one of the continent’s most anticipated football tournaments.

Hundreds of people flood Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania during the much-anticipated opening ceremony of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN). [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The opening match pits the Taifa Stars of Tanzania against Burkina Faso in what promises to be a thrilling curtain-raiser. Fans in Tanzanian colors, draped in scarves and jerseys, are rallying behind their team with hopes of a victorious start on home soil.

The tournament, which will run until August 30, is expected to showcase top-tier talent from across Africa and boost the local sports scene with a display of unity, culture, and the beautiful game.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Hundreds of people flood Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania during the much-anticipated opening ceremony of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN). [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]
Hundreds of people flood Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania during the much-anticipated opening ceremony of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN). [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]
Hundreds of people flood Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania during the much-anticipated opening ceremony of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN). [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

CHAN CHAN 2024 Benjamin Mkapa Stadium CHAN 2024 Opener
.

Latest Stories

LIVE: CHAN 2024: Halftime: Tanzania 1-0 Burkina Faso
LIVE: CHAN 2024: Halftime: Tanzania 1-0 Burkina Faso
Sports
By Standard Sports
1 hr ago
CHAN 2024 roars to life in Tanzania's 'grand' opening
Sports
By Esther Nyambura
1 hr ago
UK deals blow to Russia's disinformation push in Africa
World
By Wellingtone Nyongesa
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

CHAN 2024 prize: What a billion shillings could do for ordinary Kenyans
By Mike Kihaki 3 hrs ago
CHAN 2024 prize: What a billion shillings could do for ordinary Kenyans
100 days of Ruku: The public service shake-up
By Mike Kihaki 5 hrs ago
100 days of Ruku: The public service shake-up
IPOA ordered to release details of Pakistan journalist killing probe
By Kamau Muthoni 13 hrs ago
IPOA ordered to release details of Pakistan journalist killing probe
Lawyer writes to Mbadi over debt securitization
By Fred Kagonye 13 hrs ago
Lawyer writes to Mbadi over debt securitization
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved