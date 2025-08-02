CHAN 2024 roars to life in Tanzania's 'grand' opening

Hundreds of people flood Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania during the much-anticipated opening ceremony of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN). [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Hundreds of football fans have thronged the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, filling the air with excitement, songs, and the flutter of national flags as the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) officially kicks off in Tanzania.

The mood is electric as supporters from across the region gather to witness the start of one of the continent's most anticipated football tournaments.

The opening match pits the Taifa Stars of Tanzania against Burkina Faso in what promises to be a thrilling curtain-raiser. Fans in Tanzanian colors, draped in scarves and jerseys, are rallying behind their team with hopes of a victorious start on home soil.

The tournament, which will run until August 30, is expected to showcase top-tier talent from across Africa and boost the local sports scene with a display of unity, culture, and the beautiful game.

