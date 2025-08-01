Kigame: Four top security bosses must face justice for Gen Z deaths

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen addresses the Press accompanied by DCI Director Mohammed Amin, Interior PS Raymond Omollo, IG Douglas Kanja and Deputy IG Gilbert Masengeli, at Harambee House Nairobi, on June 26, 2025. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Renowned gospel singer and activist Reuben Kigame on Thursday sought court approval to privately prosecute Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, accusing him of crimes against humanity during the 2024-2025 Gen Z protests.

Kigame is accusing Murkomen, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, National Intelligence Service Director-General Noordin Haji and Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin of orchestrating and permitting extra-judicial killings, abductions, enforced disappearances, torture, and the systematic suppression of peaceful protestors who took to the streets to oppose the 2024 Finance Bill, rising cost of living, and corruption in government.