Kenyan activist Mwabili Mwagodi demonstrating outside ACK Church of Christ the King Pro-Cathedral in Nyahururu, Nyandarua County during the consecration and enthronement of Rev Major Samson Mburu Gachath on June23,2024. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

In another abduction pointing to possible involvement by the government, Kenyan activist Mwabili Mwagodi — a staunch critic of President William Ruto — was abducted on Wednesday in Tanzania.

Witnesses at the nearby butchery said they were ordered by Tanzanian authorities not to release footage of the abduction, a clear indication that the government might have been involved.