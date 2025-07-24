Kaluma faults Sifuna over remarks on ODM-UDA deal

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has taken issue with ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna over his recent declaration that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ODM and UDA is "dead."

Speaking during a live interview on KTN Thursday night, Kaluma accused Sifuna of breaching party protocol by publicly commenting on internal party matters.

“We will forgive and mentor him. Where he digresses a bit, we will bring him back on track. I can only ask him to be careful about his remarks on ODM internal meetings," said Kaluma.

Kaluma maintained that the ODM–UDA MoU remains intact and is currently under implementation. “The agreement is on track,” he asserted.

The row stems from remarks made by Sifuna during a separate media interview in which he dismissed the MoU as defunct, citing continued police brutality and failure to protect civilian lives.

He pointed to the June 8 death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang while in police custody as evidence of the government's disregard for human rights.

“On the day Albert Ojwang dies in a police cell, for me, this agreement is dead,” Sifuna stated.

Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi Senato,r further rebuffed proposals to join a team reviewing the MoU’s progress, stating, “I am not a mortician,” and suggested that unseating President William Ruto should now be a national priority.