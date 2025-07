Mediheal hospitals owner, Dr Swarup Mishra addresses a past press conference. [File, Standard]

A committee probing suspected fraud in kidney transplants at the Mediheal hospitals wants authorities to investigate the owner, Dr Swarup Mishra, for potential criminal involvement in organ trafficking.

It has also called for investigations into nephrologist Dr A S Murthy, urologist and transplant surgeon Dr Sananda Bag and anaesthesiologist Dr Vijay Kumar. The committee wants the four doctors probed for possible violations of national transplant laws and ethical standards.