President William Ruto during the first anniversary of the E-Citizen Directorate, at KICC, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Parliament has summoned Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo over irregularities with the E-Citizen platform after it emerged that money collected through the platform does not reach the Treasury accounts at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday trained its guns on the PS even as it faulted the National Treasury for not implementing recommendations of the watchdog committee based on issues raised by the Auditor General.