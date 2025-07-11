EACC eyes Sh50 billion illicitly acquired

A trader refuses to take money in an illegal business deal. [Courtesy EACC, X]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission now says corruption remains a crime against humanity that undermines human dignity.

During the celebrations of the 9th edition of the African Anti-Corruption Day at KICC, the commission said the vice has devastating effect on governance, service delivery, and public trust.

The commission’s Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud said assets worth approximately Sh28 billion have been recovered in the last six years through proactive investigations and averted potential losses estimated at Sh42 billion.

Mohamud said the ongoing asset recovery efforts target a further Sh50 billion suspected to have been illicitly acquired.

“Corruption continues to stifle the economy, deny citizens access to basic rights such as healthcare, safe environments, and essential government services. But most critically, it undermines human dignity,” said Mr Mohamud.

The commission through the Kenya Leadership Integrity Forum (KLIF), led the national commemoration that brought together stakeholders from across the public, private, and civil society sectors to raise awareness on the fight against corruption.

This year’s theme was ‘promoting human dignity in the fight against corruption.’

The African Anti-Corruption Day, marked annually on July 11, was established by the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC) to provide a platform for stakeholders to reflect on anti-corruption efforts and galvanize action across the continent.

EACC said this year’s theme highlights the critical link between corruption and human rights, emphasizing how corrupt practices erode public service delivery and compromise the dignity and well-being of citizens.

Mr Mohamud emphasised that recovered assets are being repurposed to restore public welfare and uphold human dignity.

According to him, a key example is the recovery of a 60-acre parcel of land initially grabbed, and have it utilised for the provision of affordable and dignified housing for residents of informal settlements.

EACC Chairperson Dr David Oginde underscored the importance of anti-corruption efforts in protecting national resources that contribute to equitable development.

“We aim at protecting resources that will in turn ensure that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential, that every family has access to basic necessities, and that every citizen is treated with fairness and respect,” he said.

Oginde called for comprehensive legal and institutional reforms to strengthen the fight against corruption.

While stressing the need for independent justice sector actors and an empowered, vigilant citizenry capable of holding leaders and institutions accountable, Oginde commended the youth across Africa for their growing demand for ethical governance and integrity-driven leadership.

Addressing the forum, the former Attorney General Prof Githu Muigai said at its core, corruption is a direct assault on human dignity.

“It erodes the value, rights, and worth of individuals, especially the most vulnerable in our society. Corruption is not just the theft of money; it is the theft of hope, the denial of dignity, and the erosion of citizenship. It tells people that who you know matters more than what you need. It says access to justice, jobs, or medical care depends on a bribe, not a right,” he said.

Prof Muigai in acknowledging the role of stakeholders in the fight against corruption recognized that institutions alone are not enough and that society must rise, citizens are not mere spectators, they are sovereigns in our democracy.

The private sector, he said, will have a role, because corruption does not happen in a vacuum. Every corrupt public official has a willing private accomplice.