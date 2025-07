Goons storm the Kenya Human Rights Commission offices in Lavington, Nairobi, on July 6, 2025. [Jacinta Mutura, Standard]

What was meant to be a peaceful assembly of Kenyan mothers demanding justice for victims of police brutality descended into terror and chaos when armed goons on Sunday stormed the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) offices in Lavington, Nairobi.

About 20 masked men wielding wooden clubs forced their way into the compound, breaking the gate and storming the building where mothers, journalists, and human rights activists had gathered to hold a press briefing ahead of today’s Saba Saba protests.