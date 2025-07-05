A nation on edge: Kenyans no longer afraid to express anger

Gen-Z protesters along Kenyatta Avenue as they remembered 60 young people who died in last year's finance bill demonstrations on June 25, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Kenyans are angry. This anger has been demonstrated by the wave of attacks on police stations. On Thursday, thousands of angry villagers descended on Mawego Police Station in Homa Bay, which they razed to the ground. They were angry because this was the police station where teacher Albert Ojwang was first locked up after being arrested, before being transferred to Nairobi, where he was killed in a cell.