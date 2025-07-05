×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

A nation on edge: Kenyans no longer afraid to express anger

By Ndungu Gachane | Jul. 5, 2025

Gen-Z protesters along Kenyatta Avenue as they remembered 60 young people who died in last year's finance bill demonstrations  on June 25, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Kenyans are angry. This anger has been demonstrated by the wave of attacks on police stations. On Thursday, thousands of angry villagers descended on Mawego Police Station in Homa Bay, which they razed to the ground. They were angry because this was the police station where teacher Albert Ojwang was first locked up after being arrested, before being transferred to Nairobi, where he was killed in a cell.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in

Related Topics

Police Brutality Gen Z Revolt Gen Z Protests Albert Ojwang Death
GenZ Revolt
.

Latest Stories

Babu Owino steals show at Albert Ojwang's burial as Gen Z demand he addresses them
Babu Owino steals show at Albert Ojwang's burial as Gen Z demand he addresses them
Newsbeat
By James Omoro
13 mins ago
The unsung pedagogies behind Ngugi wa Thiong'o
Opinion
By Dr Justus Makokha
30 mins ago
Kenyan stars to chase Tokyo tickets in Eugene
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

A nation on edge: Kenyans no longer afraid to express anger
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
A nation on edge: Kenyans no longer afraid to express anger
Silent killer: Postpartum bleeding still claims ten mothers every day
By Mercy Kahenda 2 hrs ago
Silent killer: Postpartum bleeding still claims ten mothers every day
Raila Odinga's turf slams union with Ruto
By James Omoro and Clinton Ambujoh 2 hrs ago
Raila Odinga's turf slams union with Ruto
All systems go for national exams as KNEC launches centre
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
All systems go for national exams as KNEC launches centre
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved