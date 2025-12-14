UDP leaders demand probe into Jirongo's death

The wreckage of the vehicle that former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo was driving before it was involved in an accident, killing him on the spot in Karai, Naivasha, on December 13, 2025. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The United Democratic Party (UDP) Busia branch has called on the government to conduct thorough investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of its party leader, Cyrus Jirongo.

Addressing a press conference at Jirongo’s residence in Amagoro, Busia County, on Sunday, UDP Organising Secretary John Adawa Ichasi said the party was not convinced that the incident was a normal traffic accident and demanded investigations to end speculation over the matter.

The former Lugari MP died after his vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a bus at Karai area on the Nakuru–Naivasha highway at around 3:00 am on December 13, 2025.

The Climax bus was reportedly heading to Busia with 65 passengers on board.

Ichasi challenged investigative agencies to establish the sequence of events leading to the crash, including identifying individuals who interacted with the late politician before the accident.

“Competent investigators must establish who spoke to him, who he met, and what prompted his sudden departure. This will help allay fears and speculation among Kenyans that this was not a normal accident,” he said.

The UDP Organising Secretary further questioned why a politician of Jirongo’s stature would travel alone late at night without his driver or security detail.

“Who called him? Why did he leave suddenly at 9:30 pm? Who was he going to meet in Nakuru? Kenyans deserve answers, and those answers depend on an independent and competent investigative team that cannot be manipulated,” he said.

Ichasi also disclosed that he spoke to UDP National Secretary General and former Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong on Saturday evening, who expressed shock at the sudden death of Jirongo.

“Our Secretary General assured us that a formal statement will be issued in due course.

The UDP Organising Secretary said that the Busia party’s branch executive will travel to Lugari on Wednesday to condole with the family before convening a National Delegates Conference to elect a substantive party leader.