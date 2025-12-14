Pope Leo appoints Fr Vincent Odundo as auxiliary bishop of Kisumu

Rev Fr Vincent Ouma Odundo. [Courtesy]

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Reverend Father Vincent Ouma Odundo as Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kisumu.

An auxiliary bishop is an assistant bishop who assists the diocesan bishop in governance and pastoral care of a diocese or an archdiocese.

Until his elevation, Father Odundo served as the vicar general of the Archdiocese of Kisumu. He was also in pastoral charge of St James the Apostle Parish, Magadi, Kisumu.

The Pope's message was officially conveyed by Archbishop Maurice Muhatia at St Theresa’s Cathedral, Kibuye, during celebration of the holy mass.

"The holy father asked me to tell you that he has appointed Father Odundo as an auxiliary bishop. That from now on you will refer to him as Bishop-elect. Then you call him Monsignor Vincent Ouma Odundo," said Archbishop Muhatia.

Father Odundo was ordained a priest on February 20, 2008, for the Archdiocese of Kisumu.

He served as a priest at St Theresa’s Cathedral in Kisumu between 2008 and 2009 before moving to St Augustine Parish, Nyamonye, from 2009 to 2012, where he served as an administrator.

He later served as Parish Priest of Holy Cross Parish, Siaya, from 2012 to 2013.

Father Odundo also went to Rome, where he pursued advanced canonical studies, earning a licentiate in canon law from the Pontifical Urbaniana University and a doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical Lateran University.

When he returned, he served as an administrator of St Andrew Parish Bondo from 2018 to 2019 and later as a judicial vicar of the Archdiocese of Kisumu from 2019 to 2023 before being named Vicar General of the Archdiocese.

Kisumu County Governor Anyang Nyong'o congratulated Father Odundo, saying his appointment is a cause for immense celebration within the archdiocese, the county, and the entire Catholic fraternity.

"This papal recognition is a befitting acknowledgement of his outstanding leadership qualities and tireless service to God and humanity since his ordination in 2008. I must equally salute the leadership and vision of the Archbishop of Kisumu Archdiocese, Muhatia. In the relatively short time since His Grace took up the crosier in Kisumu, he has demonstrated powerful mentorship capabilities, culminating in the elevation of Father Odundo," said Governor Nyong'o.

He added, "It is a true blessing for a shepherd to have 'given birth' to another.

Bishop so swiftly, a clear sign of the vibrant spiritual health and leadership potential flourishing within our Archdiocese. As Fr Odundo prepares to receive the papal stave and take up this elevated responsibility, we pray that the Almighty God grants him His endless graces, wisdom, and strength. May his light shine brightly as he helps lead the devoted flock of this great Archdiocese of Kisumu," he added.

Prof Nyong’o said his government looks forward to working closely with the new Bishop-elect to further the cause of social justice, education, and community welfare in our county.