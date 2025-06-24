Koech cautions diplomats over comments on planned protests

National Assembly Defence Committee Chairperson Nelson Koech. [File, Standard]

National Assembly Defence Committee Chairperson Nelson Koech has warned against foreign diplomats interfering in Kenya’s internal governance, following concerns raised by Western embassies over how the country is handling planned protests.

Koech’s remarks followed a joint statement by the United States and European embassies in Kenya on Tuesday, June 24, expressing concern about the alleged use of hired individuals to disrupt peaceful demonstrations ahead of the first anniversary of the June 25, 2024, Gen Z protests.

“We are troubled by the use of hired ‘goons’ to infiltrate or disrupt peaceful gatherings. Protecting the rights to protest is vital to preserving civic space and a cornerstone of Kenya's vibrant democracy,” read the statement signed by 12 embassies.

Koech warned that the envoys were straying into domestic political territory.

“In referring to ‘hired goons’ and covert operations, the joint statement treads dangerously close to adopting the language of activists and partisan actors,” said Koech.

He reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to constitutional freedoms but noted that the State must protect the public interest.

“Kenya remains firmly committed to upholding democratic principles, including the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, as enshrined in our Constitution,” said Koech.

“At the same time, the State is duty-bound to maintain public order and protect lives, property and national stability, especially in moments where genuine civic action risks being hijacked by criminal or violent elements.”

Koech added that the government’s actions are subject to checks.

“These responsibilities are neither arbitrary nor unchecked. They are subject to oversight by our independent Judiciary, Parliament and civilian commissions,” he said.

The envoys urged authorities to carry out independent investigations into all incidents of violence against peaceful protesters. They also called on police to comply with a court ruling that barred the use of plainclothes officers during demonstrations.

“The use of plainclothes officers in unmarked vehicles erodes public trust and was ruled unlawful by the High Court. We urge full compliance with this ruling,” said the envoys. “Transparency and accountability are critical, not only for justice, but for restoring confidence in the institutions meant to serve and protect their citizens.”

The August 2024 High Court ruling stemmed from a petition by the Law Society of Kenya following the fatal shooting of protester Rex Masai. The court ruled that officers deployed during public protests must be in uniform and clearly identifiable.

“A declaration is hereby issued that any law enforcement officer deployed to maintain law and order during an assembly, demonstration, or picketing must be in uniform and shall not, in any way, conceal their identity, including by obscuring their face, to remain unidentifiable,” ruled Justice Bahati Mwamuye.

Koech pushed back against any perception that Kenya’s democracy is under foreign watch.

“Kenya continues to embrace its vibrant democracy, not at the urging of others, but by the will of its people,” said Koech.

He called for mutual respect from international partners.

“We invite all diplomatic partners to walk with us in mutual respect, upholding the core values of the Vienna Convention, including non-interference, constructive engagement and sovereign dignity,” said Koech.

“Kenya is not a subject of external surveillance. Kenya is a nation rising, secure in its democracy and firm in its partnerships,” he added.

The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations sets the framework for diplomatic engagement and prohibits interference in the internal affairs of host countries.