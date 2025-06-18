×
Police assure security ahead of June 25 Gen Z anniversary protests

By Mate Tongola | Jun. 18, 2025
Police assured that they will provide adequate and proper security to everyone, whether participating in the protests or not.

Security agencies say they are fully prepared for the upcoming June 25 demonstrations to mark the first anniversary of last year's Gen Z-led protests.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, Nairobi Regional Police Commander George Seda confirmed that police had received formal notification from organisers of the planned protests.

Seda revealed that they have already developed a comprehensive security strategy to safeguard both demonstrators and the general public.

“We have the plan and we shall be there to provide adequate and proper security to ensure the safety of everyone, whether participating in the protests or not,” he said.

The Commander also called on protesters to maintain peace and respect public order, warning against any form of provocation or violence that could lead to unnecessary confrontations.

“Let’s restrict ourselves to peaceful demonstrations. We should not infringe on the rights of others who are not taking part. It will be a working day businesses, hotels and shops will be operating,” Seda noted.

He also referenced recent protests in the Nairobi CBD over the murder of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang, which turned violent after demonstrators clashed with armed officers.

“When people start provoking armed police, we are forced to react. We are not at war with the public. Our role is to provide security,” he added.

The demonstrations, set for Wednesday next week, are expected to commemorate the historic 2024 protests during which young Kenyans stormed Parliament while lawmakers debated the controversial Finance Bill. 

