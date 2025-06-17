Police officer filmed shooting civilian in Nairobi arrested

Teargas lobbed along Kenyatta avenue, Nairobi during protests over the killing of Albert Ojwang. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]



A police officer caught on camera shooting an unarmed civilian in Nairobi's Central Business District on Tuesday has been arrested.

The arrest follows orders from Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, who also directed that the officer be arraigned in court immediately over the shocking incident that was widely circulated on social media.

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, the National Police Service (NPS) acknowledged the incident, noting it involved the use of an anti-riot shotgun against an unarmed civilian.

“The National Police Service noted with great concern an incident involving the shooting of an unarmed civilian by a police officer using an anti-riot shotgun,” the statement read in part.

According to the NPS, the victim was rushed to hospital and is currently responding well to treatment.

In the same breath, IG Kanja condemned the violent acts by groups of armed individuals seen roaming parts of the city wielding crude weapons during protests. He vowed firm action against such elements.

“The Service takes great exception and does not condone such unlawful groupings,” said Kanja, adding that investigations had been launched to identify and take action against those involved in the chaos.