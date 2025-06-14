The Standard

Kindiki to Kalonzo: Don't fall for 'cousin' politics

By Ronald Kipruto | Jun. 14, 2025

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has cautioned Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka against being drawn into what he termed divisive and tribal politics.

Speaking during a visit to Wote, in Makueni, Kindiki described Kalonzo as a respected leader and urged him to resist being misled by opposition politicians.

“If you see my big brother Kalonzo, tell him to be careful not to be lured into bad politics of abuse and tribalism… He is a lawyer,” said Kindiki.

In an apparent swipe at his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua, Kindiki dismissed recent overtures describing a “brotherhood” between Gachagua and Kalonzo, calling them insincere.

“I have seen some people hyping him by calling him ‘cousin.’ But to me, Kalonzo is not my cousin, he is my brother, and I respect him so much, even in my position as DP,” he added.

The DP questioned the opposition’s newfound support for Kalonzo, noting that some of the same leaders had previously dismissed the region due to its perceived low voter numbers.

“These are the same people who once ridiculed the Kamba community, saying they didn’t have enough votes to deserve development like roads or electricity,” Kindiki said. “We cannot allow Kalonzo to be misled by people who do not like him. Since when did they like him? He posed.

Kindiki further called on leaders to use their platform to empower the youth and build unity, rather than engaging in rhetoric that could undermine national cohesion.

