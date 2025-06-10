The Standard

Kalonzo demands resignation of Deputy IG over Ojwang's death

By Mate Tongola | Jun. 10, 2025
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at a past press conference. [File, Standard]

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has demanded the immediate resignation of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Langat, following the death of social media influencer Albert Ojwang’.

In a statement issued to newsrooms, Kalonzo condemned what he described as a "brutal murder," blaming the Kenya Kwanza administration for failing to protect citizens and for escalating attacks on dissenting voices in the digital space.

“To call for investigations is completely out of place. Langat, the Deputy IG, should resign immediately,” said Kalonzo.

The opposition leader also criticized what he termed as government-sponsored intimidation of online influencers, citing the recent arrest of digital activist Rse Njeri as an example of growing repression.

He further accused the state of running psychological warfare campaigns designed to silence critical voices online.

“We also warn this regime against intimidating influencers through state-funded operations meant to discourage them from denouncing the kleptocracy,” he added.

Kalonzo also took aim at President William Ruto, accusing him of doublespeak on the issue of police brutality and enforced disappearances.

Despite repeated promises to end extrajudicial killings, Kalonzo claimed the government has failed to dismantle police killer squads.

Ojwang's postmortem report, released Tuesday by a team of five pathologists at the City Mortuary, revealed the influencer died from severe head injuries, neck compression, and multiple soft tissue injuries. 

The lead pathologist, Dr. Benard Midia, confirmed that the injuries were not self-inflicted, effectively ruling out suicide.

The autopsy exercise was witnessed by representatives from Ojwang’s family, human rights organizations, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), and government officials. IPOA has since launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding Ojwang’s death.

