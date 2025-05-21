Sh28b allocated to boost small-scale businesses across the country

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addressing Lari constituents on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. [Kimaku Chege, Standard]

The government has earmarked Sh28 billion to support small-scale enterprises across the 1,450 wards through the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) program.

Speaking on Wednesday during an Empowerment Forum for Small-Scale Traders in Lari Constituency, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the program is one of several transformative efforts by the Kenya Kwanza administration to foster grassroots economic growth.

“We are in the business of transforming Kenya from the grassroots. It is not an easy thing to do, but we are fully committed. It will take time, but we are focused,” said Kindiki.

Under the NYOTA initiative, 70 businesses in each ward will receive grants of Sh50,000 from the national government.

Kindiki dismissed concerns that the amount is insufficient, emphasizing its potential impact.

“Many people think Sh50,000 is not impactful enough, but for someone whose business has Sh10,000 in stock, this can significantly boost their enterprise,” he noted.

According to Kinfiki, the initiative aims to uplift low-income entrepreneurs by improving their business returns and overall livelihoods.

At the same time, he urged citizens to prioritize service delivery and development over early political campaigns.

“Don’t be lied to that we have not done anything. We have worked hard to stabilize the economy, improve earnings for farmers, and create jobs and opportunities for our youth.

We are also reviving roads, building markets, and expanding electricity access,” he said.

He highlighted job creation efforts, including 500,000 digital jobs under the Kazi Mtandaoni program, 250,000 jobs through the affordable housing initiative, and 200,000 positions under the Kazi Majuu program.