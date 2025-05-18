Union says special schools could close as cash crunch bites

KUSNET General Secretary James Torome says delayed capitation and Education Ministry budget cuts spell doom for the sector. [File, Standard]

Over 2,000 special schools across the country face closure in the next two weeks due to delayed capitation that has also affected learning in primary and secondary schools across the country.

The Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers (KUSNET) and the Special Schools Association of Kenya (SHAC) said the move by the government to slash education funds spells doom for the sector and could erode gains made.

KUSNET General Secretary James Torome said that the delay had caused anxiety among the teachers and the students suffering from various disabilities.

Torome said that the association held a meeting with the Directorate of the Ministry of Education, where it was agreed that the funds should be released immediately.

“We have engaged on several issues affecting learners with a disability, and we have agreed unanimously that those funds be channelled to schools in good time,” he said.

Addressing the Press after a consultative meeting in Naivasha, the KUSNET General Secretary warned that the Sh62 billion budget cut to the Ministry of Education could jeopardise learning in the country.

“As a union, we are warning the government that the budget cuts in the Ministry of Education are going to jeopardise everything, and it will be a total crisis in this country,” he said.

Flanked by the association officials, he warned leaders to keep off teachers' welfare issues like hardship allowance, as this was negotiated and signed and the document deposited in court.

“We are asking the Teacher Service Commission to move with speed and call the unions before the expiration of the 2021-2025 CBA so that before the budget is ready, we have signed the new CBA,” he said.

KUSNET National Chairman Peter Sitienei, said that the major challenge facing the schools was delayed grants and capitation.

He regretted that due to the crisis, the schools were unable to pay non-teaching staff and suppliers, some of whom had stopped offering services.

“We have a very big challenge to address learners with special needs because we've not paid the salaries for the non-teaching staff and, of course, the suppliers,” he said.

Sitienei welcomed the decision to consider special needs learners for bursaries.