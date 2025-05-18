People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua, two human rights defenders denied entry to Tanzania. [File, Standard]

Martha Karua, the People’s Liberation Party leader, claims Tanzanian officials denied her entry on Saturday morning at Mwalimu Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam.

Karua said immigration officers referred her passport to a supervisor who consulted senior officials before informing her that her entry had been refused.

“The supervisor has now informed us that our entry into Tanzania has been denied, no reasons given,” said Karua on X.

She added that Human Rights Defender Gloria Kimani and Lynn Ngugi, both of whom had accompanied her, were also detained under unclear circumstances.

Karua is expected to represent opposition figure Tundu Lissu, who has been charged with treason, a crime for which the maximum sentence is the death penalty.

The three are part of a legal and civil society delegation invited by the East Africa Law Society in coordination with the Law Society of Kenya and the Uganda Law Society.

Their visit comes ahead of a court session expected to deliberate on the case of former Tanzanian presidential candidate and opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

Karua expressed concern over what she called “inexplicable restrictions” on her access within a member country of the East African Community.

“I am concerned that as a citizen of the East African Community, my access within a member country appears inexplicably restricted,” she noted.

Supporters and legal colleagues have voiced concern over the trio’s detention and are calling on Tanzanian authorities to respect the principles of free movement and legal representation within the East African Community.